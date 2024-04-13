Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

