Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
