Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,381,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

