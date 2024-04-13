Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.35 and a 200-day moving average of $435.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

