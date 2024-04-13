Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.54 and its 200 day moving average is $235.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

