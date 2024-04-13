Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.10. 1,100,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average is $194.92.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.