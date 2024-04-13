Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,902. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.