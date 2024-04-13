Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 551,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

