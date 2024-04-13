Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,996. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

