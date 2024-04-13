Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 4,830 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

