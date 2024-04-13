Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 696,868 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696,868 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,130. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

