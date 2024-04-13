VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VCI Global Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIG opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Institutional Trading of VCI Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCIG. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VCI Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VCI Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VCI Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

