Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $35.44 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,578,563,177 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.