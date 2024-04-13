Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,800 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $0.18 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

