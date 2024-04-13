Verge Market Cap Tops $121.16 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Verge has a market capitalization of $121.16 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,850.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.16 or 0.00785827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00126701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00043061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00183870 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00113761 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.