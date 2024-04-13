Vertcoin Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $19,249.57 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,199.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.46 or 0.00752038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00123797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00182537 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00110372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,150,197 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.