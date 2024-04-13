Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Victory Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.