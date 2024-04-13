Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,951,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 7,400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

