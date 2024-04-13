Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 588,749 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

