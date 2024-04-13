Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of VDMCY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

