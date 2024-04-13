Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

