vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTVT stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

