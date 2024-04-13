Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WKRCF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

