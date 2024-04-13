Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $39.29 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

