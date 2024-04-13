Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.37. 1,167,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,935. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

