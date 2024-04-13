WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Shockwave Medical worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,426. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

