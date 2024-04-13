WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $33,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 136.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $54,365,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth about $48,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.76.

Shares of BILL traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.66. 1,542,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

