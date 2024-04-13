WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,692 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of The Ensign Group worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.28. 219,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

