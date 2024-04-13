WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Billion Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of MercadoLibre worth $1,838,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 4.2 %

MELI stock traded down $63.42 on Friday, reaching $1,444.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,594.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,519.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

