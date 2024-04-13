WCM Investment Management LLC Has $24.22 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,532. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $98.20. 194,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,561. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

