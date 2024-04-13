WCM Investment Management LLC Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Grocery Outlet worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.29. 859,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,573. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.10. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

