WCM Investment Management LLC Has $716.65 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 2.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Arista Networks worth $716,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $25.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,847. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.