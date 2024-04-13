WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 563,375 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up 3.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 4.91% of STERIS worth $1,075,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 678,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,475. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

