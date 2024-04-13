WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,964 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $514,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

