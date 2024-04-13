WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.47% of WNS worth $43,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 62.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WNS by 802.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 19.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,046 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

