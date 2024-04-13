WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,785 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.57% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 39.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.63. 32,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,386. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.44.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

