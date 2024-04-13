WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,963,451 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $204,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

