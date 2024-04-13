WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 31,473 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $56,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Shares of FN stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $173.33. The stock had a trading volume of 486,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

