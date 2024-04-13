Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,173 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 243,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 69.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 75.3% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 648,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

