Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFC opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $298,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $371,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $2,638,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.