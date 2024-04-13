Wells Fargo & Company Raises UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $88.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.