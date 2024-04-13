Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 187.2% in March

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.