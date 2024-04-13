Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.63

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 53,128 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 126,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

