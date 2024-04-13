Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 32,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 60,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$14.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

