Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.24

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.24 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.04), with a volume of 28188244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

Westminster Group Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of £11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.46.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

