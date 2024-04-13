Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $243,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 3,833,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.