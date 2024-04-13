Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $547.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

