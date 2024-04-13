WiSA Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th (NASDAQ:WISA)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 15th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WiSA Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

