WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.29

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.29 and traded as high as $51.43. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 314,710 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.