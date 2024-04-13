Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 361,319 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

